Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,984 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.