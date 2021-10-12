Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 267 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

BPMC opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

