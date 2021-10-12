Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Group 1’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income along with omnichannel efforts to boost sales bode well. The AcceleRide platform, its online retailing initiative, active at all of the firm’s U.S. dealerships is likely to aid Group 1’s long-term prospects. Year to date, Group 1 has completed $570 million of acquired revenues, and the impending buyout of Prime Automotive Group is expected to take its total acquired revenues to at least $2.4 billion. However, risks associated with pricing, volume, inventory supply due to increased customer demand and reduced manufacturing production levels amid supply chain disruption will play a major spoilsport. Rising debt levels, unfavorable forex translations and stiff competition are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.50.

GPI opened at $186.88 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

