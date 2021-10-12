Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,439 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. 4,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,429. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

