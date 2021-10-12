Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,816,000 after buying an additional 148,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 468,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,589,184. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.