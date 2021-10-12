Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $6,163,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $15.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.71. 639,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

