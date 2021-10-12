Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

LBRDK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.23. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

