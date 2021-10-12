Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 29th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE GGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,301. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.