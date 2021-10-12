Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

