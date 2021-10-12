GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $218,756.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00122973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.21 or 0.99939698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.65 or 0.06164362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

