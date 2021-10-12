Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.