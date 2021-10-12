Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at COKER & PALMER

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. COKER & PALMER’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.