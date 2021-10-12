Harbor Spring Capital LLC Purchases 51,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 2.0% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

OKTA stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,176. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

