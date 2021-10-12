Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

HE stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

