HC Wainwright Increases XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $69.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Aegis decreased their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter worth $73,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

