HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDR. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.96.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

