Head-To-Head Contrast: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.2% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DSP Group and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% Diodes 10.02% 14.91% 8.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 4.66 -$6.79 million $0.19 114.79 Diodes $1.23 billion 3.18 $98.09 million $2.35 37.02

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diodes beats DSP Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

