Head-To-Head Review: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

87.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 10.24 $372.94 million $10.87 37.27 AppLovin $1.45 billion 22.43 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FactSet Research Systems and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $375.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.36%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.28%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats AppLovin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

