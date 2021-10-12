Head to Head Survey: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares 35.58% 9.45% 1.20%

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.31 $16.08 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

