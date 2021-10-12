Head to Head Survey: Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ShockWave Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 105.07 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -101.83 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

