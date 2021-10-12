Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,309 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

