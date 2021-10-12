Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.67 Million in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,885 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of FEYE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

