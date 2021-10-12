Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE ABR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.