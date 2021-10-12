Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

