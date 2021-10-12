Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.50 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHC stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

