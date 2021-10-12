Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

