Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,661 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

