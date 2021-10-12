HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

