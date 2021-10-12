Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,006 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

