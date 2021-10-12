Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $8.36 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $641,946.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,036,807 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

