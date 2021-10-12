Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.35

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $177.04, with a volume of 3845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

