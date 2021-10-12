HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “
HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
