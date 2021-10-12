HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.02.

HEXO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

