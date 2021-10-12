Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HIW opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

