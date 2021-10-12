Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

HKMPF remained flat at $$34.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

