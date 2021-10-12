Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

HOC stock opened at GBX 137.90 ($1.80) on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a market cap of £708.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

