Holistic Financial Partners Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded down $52.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,725.39. 37,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

