Holistic Financial Partners Buys 160 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. 348,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

