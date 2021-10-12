Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up about 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,803 shares of company stock worth $50,342,331. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,864. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

