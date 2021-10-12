Holistic Financial Partners Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,533. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.