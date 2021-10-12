Holistic Financial Partners Has $882,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 295,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $436.41. 295,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.08 and a 200 day moving average of $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.