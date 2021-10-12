Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

HZNP opened at $113.22 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

