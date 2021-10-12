Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Hormel Foods worth $70,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,546,000 after acquiring an additional 354,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

