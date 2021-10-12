Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 80.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 210,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

