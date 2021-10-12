HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,149 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $193,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.32.

Shares of HUBS opened at $682.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $673.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

