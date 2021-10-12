Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in September

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

