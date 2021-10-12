Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

