Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Idena has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $121,028.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00067634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00097768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,309,314 coins and its circulating supply is 52,200,438 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

