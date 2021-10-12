IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 2,657,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,939. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.97. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.
