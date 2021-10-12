IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

