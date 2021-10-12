IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

LULU stock opened at $386.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

